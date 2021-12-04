Allegri reveals the names of three players who will start against Genoa

On Sunday, Juventus will try to secure their second Serie A win in a row when they host the struggling Genoa at home.

The Bianconeri rebounded from a disastrous week that saw them lose to Chelsea and Atalanta by beating Salernitana away from home.

The Old Lady will now host another side that currently resides in the relegation zone, as Andriy Shevchenko’s experience in Liguria has started on the wrong foot.

The Grifone are yet to score a goal in three matches under the guidance of their new manager, but Max Allegri reassured that his counterpart is a good tactician.

“We need to win at home again. We’ve already lost three games, including the last one with Atalanta,” said Allegri during his pre-match press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“Genoa have three defeats and a draw in the last four games. Shevchenko is a good coach, even if he is very young.”

Loyal to his old habit, the Livorno native revealed three names that will surely start in tomorrow’s match, and it appears that he will continue to trust some of the young names who did well in midweek.

“[Luca] Pellegrini should play, same as [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Manuel] Locatelli. I’ll decide the others tomorrow morning,” he claimed.

“We played a good game in Salerno, some need to rest, then we’ll have another [Champions League] game on Wednesday, so those who played more games should rest.

“I haven’t decided on the other two midfielders. Arthur is a professional and a great footballer. He’s always played well.”

Allegri also gave an update concerning three players who are currently injured.

“Ramsey is still on the sidelines, not available. De Sciglio and McKennie should return next week.”