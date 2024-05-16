Max Allegri has opened up about the task he was given as Juventus manager when he returned to the Allianz Stadium in 2021.

He had left the club in 2019 in a surprising move after Juve opted to continue with Maurizio Sarri.

However, after Sarri and Andrea Pirlo each spent one season on the Bianconeri bench, they returned to Allegri.

He rejected a move to Real Madrid that summer and returned to Juventus to lead the team again.

When he came back, Juve expected to win the league crown immediately, but that did not happen.

The men in black and white could have gone three seasons under him without winning the title until last night, but it hasn’t been solely Allegri’s fault.

The manager has now revealed what Andrea Agnelli asked him to do when he returned to the club.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“When I returned, in the first two years, the [previous] President Andrea asked me to join a group and reorganise the team, making it sustainable and competitive. Juventus means winning and the lads did it tonight, so we are very happy.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second tenure has been poor, but we truly cannot blame only the gaffer for the problems we have faced since he returned.

The team has not been in fantastic shape, and if it had been positively different, he probably could have achieved more.