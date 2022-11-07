Allegri reveals what he told Rabiot amidst Man United talks

Last summer, Adrien Rabiot was on the cusp of joining Manchester United, and very few at Juventus had objected the idea at the time. After all, the Frenchman had been underachieving for the vast majority of his first three campaign in Turin.

Nonetheless, the the 27-year-old still had an avid supporter at the club in the form of Max Allegri. The Juventus boss had always spoke highly of the former PSG midfielder.

This season, the manager’s faith is finally beginning to pay dividends, with the player’s performances vastly improving.

Last night, Rabiot enjoyed a stellar display against Inter in the Derby d’Italia. He bossed the play in the middle of the park, and broke the deadlock with an ice-cold finish.

Naturally, Allegri was full of praise of his pupil following the victory over Inter. The coach revealed what the told Rabiot when the latter was in talks with the Red Devils.

“I told Rabiot that if he was happy to go to Manchester he could go. But he eventually stayed put and he remains an important player for us,” said Allegri in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“I just reminded him that at Juventus he’s well respected, and that I consider him a great player with significant room for improvement.

“Adrien has now reached the age of maturity. He played an extraordinary match.”

Whether it was the manager’s persuasive words or Veronique Rabiot’s hefty demands, the midfielder’s transfer to the Premier League collapsed at the eleventh hour.