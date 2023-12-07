Juventus manager Max Allegri has emphasised the team’s goal to conclude the year with a higher points tally than they had at the same stage in the previous season. Despite the challenges faced in the previous campaign, Juventus has enjoyed a successful run in the current season, showcasing their ability to secure points consistently.

While the team is actively challenging Inter Milan for the Serie A title, Allegri recognises the significance of securing a spot within the top four. Achieving this objective is crucial for Juventus, especially after facing bans that denied them a European spot in the previous season.

Allegri has outlined the immediate target for the team, stating that their primary aim is to enter the new year with more points than they had at the beginning of 2023. This goal reflects the team’s commitment to continual improvement and maintaining a strong position in the Serie A standings.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Tomorrow’s match is another direct clash, there are 5 games left until the end of the first round. We have two direct clashes with Napoli and Roma at home, we have two difficult and complicated away matches. Our objective, let’s put it: it is to score more points than were scored last year in the first round. If I’m not mistaken 38 points, not a few. This year 33 and 5 games to go. The main objective at the moment is to score more points in the second round ‘gone”.

Juve FC Says

We have had a good season and can outperform our first half of last season if we keep winning.

Our players have what it takes to get us more points, and Inter Milan’s challenge is making us perform better.