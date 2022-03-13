Allegri reveals what Kean needs to improve on

Moise Kean’s performance in Juventus’ 3-1 win at Sampdoria yesterday satisfied Max Allegri, but the striker has room for improvement.

The 22-year-old started the game as Dusan Vlahovic was rested from the start.

He didn’t score, but he made some important contributions to Juve’s goals, and that pleased Allegri.

However, the young Azzurri star has so much room for improvement and the Juve boss says it is natural because of his age.

He points out the attacker’s touch and control as two parts of his game that need to be improved on.

Allegri said via Football Italia: “Kean did well, he earned the penalty, sparked the move for the first goal, so he is an important player for this squad. Naturally, he is young and still needs to improve, especially his touch and control, but can be devastating when he has space to run into.”

Juve FC Says

Kean remains an important part of our squad, and Allegri seems patient enough for him to blossom.

His return to the club this season hasn’t been as electric as we would have wanted, but he still has time.

He could become a terrific goal-scorer from next season and just needs the support of everyone to get through this rough patch now.