Allegri reveals when Pogba will finally return

Max Allegri has revealed Paul Pogba could be back in contention within 20 days as fans await his participation in their season.

The midfielder was injured in the preseason for the Bianconeri and hasn’t played a competitive game for them yet.

He has been working his way back to full fitness after delaying surgery and suffering setbacks on the comeback trail.

It now seems he will return sooner than we expect as Allegri delivers an update on his future. He said via Calciomercato:

“When will he return? He is running, the most important thing is that the knee momentarily does not bother. It is not inflated. Within 15-20 days he will be with the team, it depends on the evolutions, when the rhythms are raised we will see how much and how he can train with the team. We will see step by step”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return has been delayed so much that we now seem to have moved on without him in our plans.

The midfielder was plagued by injuries in his last year on the books of Manchester United and we hope that will not continue here.

We already have more than enough injury-prone players and the last thing we want is for Pogba to become one of them.