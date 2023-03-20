Allegri reveals why he left the Inter Milan match early

Juventus coach Max Allegri has revealed why he walked away from their match against Inter Milan yesterday before the final whistle.

The Bianconeri earned a 1-0 win against their rivals to boost their European hopes as the black and whites continue to show they have what it takes to defy the odds and finish inside the top four.

Games between Juve and Inter are usually hot-tempered and could result in so many sending-offs if things get out of hand.

Allegri has been sent off in some games this season already and wanted to prevent that from happening again, having become irritated in the game.

The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“They didn’t need me anymore at that point. I was getting irritated, so rather than get myself booked or sent off, I decided it was best to leave. I left it in their hands, the players knew what they were doing.”

Juve FC Says

Thanks to some very good football, we won that game and were solid at the back as usual.

That is the type of performance we need between now and the end of the season so that we can meet our seasonal objectives.