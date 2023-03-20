allegri
Club News

Allegri reveals why he left the Inter Milan match early

March 20, 2023 - 10:30 am

Juventus coach Max Allegri has revealed why he walked away from their match against Inter Milan yesterday before the final whistle.

The Bianconeri earned a 1-0 win against their rivals to boost their European hopes as the black and whites continue to show they have what it takes to defy the odds and finish inside the top four.

Games between Juve and Inter are usually hot-tempered and could result in so many sending-offs if things get out of hand.

Allegri has been sent off in some games this season already and wanted to prevent that from happening again, having become irritated in the game.

The gaffer said via Football Italia:

“They didn’t need me anymore at that point. I was getting irritated, so rather than get myself booked or sent off, I decided it was best to leave. I left it in their hands, the players knew what they were doing.” 

Juve FC Says

Thanks to some very good football, we won that game and were solid at the back as usual.

That is the type of performance we need between now and the end of the season so that we can meet our seasonal objectives.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Simone Inzaghi

Inter Milan manager complains about VAR in Juventus win

March 20, 2023
Locatelli

Opinion: Revitalized Juventus finally have their golden trio in midfield

March 20, 2023
allegri

Stefano de Grandis hints Allegri might focus more on the cups

March 19, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.