Allegri reveals why he was unhappy with the way Juventus finished the game

Max Allegri has revealed he was not satisfied with Juventus’ performance in the final minutes of their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa.

The Bianconeri had been in control of the game from the start, but the Israelis had more joy against them in the second half.

Juve still won, thanks partly to the fine form of Angel di Maria, who delivered three assists for his teammates.

The victory means the Bianconeri now has two wins from as many games in different competitions, and it sets them up well for their game against AC Milan at the weekend.

But Allegri wanted more from his players towards the end of that game, and he said afterwards via Football Italia:

“I was very angry at the end, because you can’t just leave the game in the final 15 minutes and start messing around. You get the chances to score five or six, but if you concede one and then get scared, that is really damaging.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows now is not the time to be complacent during matches, as we are under the microscope.

We must keep getting the wins, and that involves ensuring we see out our games successfully.

The players know this, and Allegri would have reinforced the message to them after the fixture.