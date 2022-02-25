Allegri reveals why McKennie’s absence is a huge loss to Juventus

Max Allegri has revealed Weston McKennie has some unique attributes that separate him from others in the Juventus squad.

The Bianconeri would be without the American midfielder for at least two months after he suffered an injury in Juve’s match against Villarreal.

After starting this season slowly, he became an important player for the Bianconeri later in the campaign.

Allegri began trusting him in important matches only for him to suffer an injury.

Juve has a lot of midfielders and they will find a replacement for him for the matches he would miss.

However, Allegri insists he has some things that he alone can do and they will miss that.

He said via Football Italia: “We are sorry for McKennie. He is the only player with certain characteristics.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri trains the players every day and he knows the individual skills and talents all of them have.

McKennie has looked very comfortable in the manager’s system for some time now and he was beginning to show great form.

Hopefully, when he returns, he would not take long to get back into rhythm with the rest of the squad.

His absence has opened up the door for the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot to stake a claim for themselves in the team.