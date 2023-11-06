In what unfolded as a blueprint Max Allegri performance, Juventus edged past Fiorentina with a solitary goal from Fabio Miretti.

The Old Lady took the early lead with a clever team play before dropping back and defending the result for the rest of the match.

The Bianconeri held on to their slim advantage, collecting their fourth win on the trot, as well as their sixth successive clean sheet.

After the match, Max Allegri was overall pleased with his team’s display, praising his men for their defensive solidity.

“Playing here in Florence is complicated and difficult,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview as published by the official Juventus website. “Fiorentina move a lot, they press high and lead you to play matches like tonight’s. They also encourage you to “split” the game, because they play with different elements above the line of the ball, but in that case they can then become dangerous. “In the second half, however, we were better, we didn’t concede any big chances.” Allegri also lauded the displays of his strikers, while expressing his delight with Miretti’s maiden goal with the senior team.

“Moise Kean played a really good game this evening but Arek Milik and Dusan Vlahovic were also very important. “I’m happy for Fabio Miretti, who is often criticised for his performances, but I know that he has important qualities and has the right mentality. “Daniele Rugani is very calm, he has always done well, while Federico Gatti is growing and still has room for improvement. For the umpteenth time this season, Allegri insisted that Inter, Milan and Napoli remain stronger than Juventus, while explaining the aspects that his team can still improve.