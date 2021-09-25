Allegri rings the changes including first start for one in 29 months

Max Allegri claims that Mattia Perin will start in tomorrow’s Serie A clash with Sampdoria, whilst hinting at a number of changes to his Juventus first-team line-up.

The boss confirmed that Adrien Rabiot would miss the match, having picked up a knock in midweek, whilst adding that he is considering whether to call upon Bernadeschi from kick-off, whilst praising those who came off the bench in midweek which included the Euro 2020 star also.

He also seemed to hint that he could switch Chiesa to the left for this weekend’s fixture, whilst refusing to name whether Moise Kean or Alvaro Morata would be making the line-up, with the pair having contributed with a goal and and assist respectively in midweek.

“There will be changes, we need to manage our energy and then we’ll think about Chelsea,” Allegri said in his pre-match conference(as translated by the club’s official website).

“Everyone’s fine except for Rabiot who won’t be part of the squad for tomorrow, as he has a slight knock. Chiesa can play both on the right and left-hand sides. Let’s see if he plays tomorrow. On Wednesday the subs who came on did well and this must be the norm. I will consider whether or not to start Bernardeschi tomorrow. However, Mattia Perin will play. He’s ready and in good shape. I always try to put the players on the field in their ideal positions, in order for them to perform at their best. I’ll decide tomorrow morning whether to start Kean or Alvaro Morata.”

It’s an interesting move from the manager to ring the changes this weekend, only days after we managed to get our first league win of the season, but I feel the decision on Szczesny has to be sending a warning to him after some suspect performances, and I’m hopeful that Perin will prove the manager’s decision right.

Do you believe the boss is just rotating to freshen his players up, or will his decisions prove to be something more?

Patrick