Allegri rues another second half “blackout” following Venezia draw

Well, it happened again. Just when you start to think that Juventus are beginning to build some momentum, another disappointment quickly serves as a stern reminder that is this going to be a long tough season for Bianconeri supporters.

The Old Lady travelled for an away fixture in Venice, and managed to take a first half lead when Luca Pellegrini’s cross was directed home by Alvaro Morata.

Nevertheless, a forgettable second half display saw Venezia grabbing an equalizer by the 55th minute signed by Mattia Aramu who was arguably the man of the match.

Following the goal, Juventus failed to produce an onslaught, and the match ended in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Afterwards, Max Allegri blamed the result on another blackout, explaining how his players tend to lose focus at the start of the second period.

“In the first half we did well, creating chances and shooting on goal. Then there was a blackout between 10 to 15 minutes until Venezia’s goal,” said the Livorno native during his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“The same thing already happened to us in Salerno. Only that we were lucky there, they had hit the post, but today we weren’t. These are two points that we threw against an excellent Venezia.

“They had the two midfielders on yellow cards, so we had to attack from the middle, force them to foul, but we didn’t do this.”

Paulo Dybala left the match injured after just 10 minutes, and it appears that the striker suffered from the same issue he had against Malmo on Wednesday.

“With Dybala, we took a risk. There is a link between his injury on Wednesday and today. He seemed fine after Malmo, but it it appears that he wasn’t.”