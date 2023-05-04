Allegri rues Juventus missed chances against Lecce

Juventus defeated Lecce 2-1 in Serie A yesterday as the Bianconeri work towards ending this season inside Serie A’s top four.

It was their first win in five league games as they went on a dismal run of form, which almost kicked them out of the top four.

Fortunately, they earned all the points in the fixture against Lecce and would now look to build on that in their next game.

One big problem Juve has had recently is goal-scoring and it is not they have not been creating chances.

They have been creating chances but are failing to take most of them and their manager, Max Allegri, says it makes no sense.

He says via Football Italia:

“In these games, you need to finish the job. You have to score more goals, we had numerous chances and often got the final pass wrong. Lecce are a tough side to play against, they have caused problems for a lot of opponents and we risked conceding an equaliser. We allowed too much in defence, even from non-existent situations, and we have to improve.

“We keep wasting chances, we did the same with Sassuolo last week, and we have to do better because anything can happen on a set play and you concede out of nowhere.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows how costly wasting chances could prove to be for us and we must start taking the ones we create.

The boys have worked hard to keep us in a good position in the league at this stage of the campaign.

We give them credit for that, but the job is not done yet and we expect them to work harder and score more goals before this term finishes.