Max Allegri believes his team made too many mistakes in their game against Salernitana, even though they were also very unlucky.

The black and white side has been struggling for much of 2024, and when both teams played yesterday, they were expected to secure a win against the already-relegated Salernitana.

Max Allegri’s men fell behind in the first half, delivering yet another lacklustre display in a season that has been full of them.

Even after scoring a late equaliser, they could have lost the match, as their Salerno opponents missed a glorious chance with the last kick of the game.

After the fixture, Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the 95th minute, we risked losing, as happened in Rome. When you play football, you have to have your head and understand the moments. In the end we gave away an opportunity and it went well for us.

“In the first half we started well in the first ten minutes. In two or three situations we could have done better. Then we disunited and conceded the goal from a dead ball due to carelessness.

“However, from then on, all the dead balls they hit were no longer dangerous. because we defended well. Then we made mistakes in everything we needed to do and in this we were a bit unlucky, but we could have done better in front of goal.”

Juve FC Says

It was yet another poor display from the boys, however thanks to the Atalanta win over Roma, Juve will be in next season’s Champions League.

If we do not improve, there is no chance that we will win the Italian Cup when we face Atalanta in the final.