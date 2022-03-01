Allegri rues “naive goals” ahead of Florence trip and offers advice to Vlahovic

On Wednesday, all eyes will be on Dusan Vlahovic. The young striker who took Juventus by storm will meet his past as he makes his first return to the stadium where he made his bones in Italian football.

We don’t need an oracle to tell us that the Fiorentina fans are preparing to welcome their former striker in a rather hostile fashion after committing the “ultimate sin” of signing for their hated rivals.

But for Max Allegri, the young man has no other option but to remain calm and maintain his composure, otherwise, he’ll never be able to play against his former employers.

The tactician held his customary pre-match press conference on Tuesday, and obviously, the discussion revolved around the Serbian bomber.

“The game is not a matter of concern. There are other problems in the world, such as the war. Tomorrow is just a nice football game,” said Livorno native as translated by Football Italia.

“I must yet take a decision on Vlahovic, he has played a lot. We’ll see,” said Allegri.

“I am happy with Kean’s performance. He scored a goal [against Empoli] and had a few chances. I must make my assessment, one between Kean, Morata and Vlahovic will rest.

“Vlahovic is calm, he returns to the place where he grew up. It’s normal to be thrilled, it will be a special game for him, he must remain calm; otherwise, he would never play against Fiorentina.”

On the other hand, the manager is unhappy with his side’s tendency to concede avoidable goals, as we’ve seen in the weekend.

“Vlahovic has given serenity to the team, now they know we can score goals. We worked well and built the basis in the first months of the season. However, we have conceded naive goals. We tend to relax when we take the lead, so we need to have the right mentality. We must remain focused.”