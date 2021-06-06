“Allegri said no to five big offers” Allegri’s mentor reveals offers he turned down

Max Allegri’s mentor Giovanni Galeone has revealed the offers that the 53-year-old turned down before he made his return to the Juventus bench.

The Bianconeri have just made him their manager again after firing him in the summer of 2019.

He had won five consecutive league titles and helped them to dominate Italian and European football.

The gaffer is highly regarded in Europe and several teams on the continent would have been happy to make him their manager.

Some have tried to hire him previously and Galeone has just revealed some of the clubs he could have managed instead of a return to Juve.

He revealed that the Livorno-born boss had offers from the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The former was particularly keen on naming him as their boss and they reportedly approached him twice in a matter of days.

He then admitted that Allegri will probably have been the manager of Real Madrid now if he didn’t return to Juventus.

He told Il Bianconero via Football Italia: “The last year that he was at Juventus, Allegri said no to five big offers. Chelsea tried twice in the space of 15 days and he always rejected every proposal.

“Then Real Madrid contacted him more than once, while Arsenal, PSG and Manchester United also tried. This was all in the space of a year, but he always said no.

“I do think that if Juve hadn’t called, he would be in Madrid now, even though he wasn’t entirely convinced by the organisation there. Nobody is, really.”