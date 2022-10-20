Allegri says beating Torino doesn’t matter if they cannot repeat it tomorrow

Tomorrow, Juventus will play their first league game since they beat Torino last weekend and their manager, Max Allegri, believes they need to follow that with a victory against Empoli for it to make sense.

Juve has struggled for much of this season, even though they started hoping to win the league title.

They have lost to the likes of Monza domestically and Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

These results do not inspire confidence, but it is not uncommon for them to win their next match after losing.

That is exactly how they responded to being downed by Haifa in the win against Il Toro.

However, Allegri wants to see some consistency and urges his players to get another three points against Empoli.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“The victory in the derby was a good victory, I think deserved. Against a good team, however, playing with Toro is never easy, but for it to become an important victory you have to follow up.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Torino was a thing of pride, but we need more wins to catch up with the clubs above us.

Empoli won at the Allianz Stadium on their last visit, so this game offers us a chance to show them that it was a one-off.