Allegri says by this date Juventus will know their top-four chances

Juventus has had a bad start to the 2021/2022 season and they will want to change that in the second half of the campaign.

There is no guarantee that will happen because the Bianconeri remain very inconsistent.

Fans are hopeful the team can at least end this season inside the top four places, but that won’t be straightforward.

Max Allegri knows his team can hardly guarantee a good result now, but he is confident that things would get better.

As they battle to get back inside the top four, he reveals in a recent interview that Juve should know if they can make the Champions League places by the end of February.

He said, via Football Italia: “On February 28, we’ll be able to know if we are in the race for the top four. There’s a lot of work to do over the next two months, but the rest of the season depends on tomorrow’s game. If we don’t win, the victory against Bologna will be useless.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been in this business long enough to know how his team is doing and we can trust his judgement.

Juve faces a tough run of fixtures at the start of 2022 and that could set them up to finish the campaign in a favourable position.

If they can break back inside the top four by the date he has set, we could be back in the title race by the end of the season.