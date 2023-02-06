Allegri says De Sciglio is emotionally fine after suffering boos from Juventus fans

Mattia de Sciglio has been targeted by some Juventus fans after it was revealed that he gave investigators information about Juventus’ agreement with players to pay them under the table.

The defender has suffered many injuries in this campaign but played some minutes in the last two games for the Bianconeri.

However, fans continued to boo him during the fixtures and Max Allegri has now given an update on the defender’s state of mind.

The Bianconeri manager said via Calciomercato:

“He is fine, emotionally I spoke to him and he is calm and calm. He is an excellent player, he is serious and professional. Unfortunately, these situations, as for De Sciglio, others happen every day, behind a screen is hide thousands of people in an even bad way. It works like this, you have to accept it, not giving it importance”

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio remains one of the reliable players in our squad, even though his physical problems have been overwhelming this term.

Fans must understand that players had to tell the truth when it became clear that authorities now had information about the secret agreement.

If De Sciglio had lied, others would tell the truth and he could have been in more legal trouble now.

As long as he gets back to form and performs well, we must forget his role in the investigation and support him like other players.