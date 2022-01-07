Allegri says Dybala needs time to get back to peak fitness levels

Max Allegri started Paulo Dybala on the bench as Napoli held Juventus to a 1-1 draw yesterday.

The Argentinian attacker had been out with an injury for some time before making his return to the pitch yesterday.

He was on for the last 30 minutes and Allegri explained afterwards that the former Palermo man is being eased back into action.

The attacker didn’t look to be at his sharpest in the fixture, but Allegri expects that to change in the coming weeks.

Speaking after his team’s draw against the Partenopei he said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“He comes from an injury, he was quite stopped. Tonight he had a good half hour, little by little he will find the best conditions, everyone is needed.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala’s fitness has been fluctuating for much of this season and that has left us struggling to rely on him.

However, when he has been fit enough to start matches, it is clear to see that he is a difference-maker.

Our goal should be to keep him fit enough for as long as possible so that we can enjoy his talents.

With that in mind, there is no need to rush him back and giving him a few minutes in matches until he is fit enough should be the best way to go now.

However, the club doesn’t have to rely on him alone for goals and assists. Other players should become more responsible for them in the team as well.