Allegri says he has a decision to make in defense ahead of Bologna encounter

On Saturday evening, Juventus will attempt to make it two wins in a row by beating Bologna at home.

The Bianconeri’s title hopes have all but faded at this point, but three points would help them consolidate a spot within the top four.

On Friday, Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference, heaping praise on his next opponents who have gathered two positive results in the last couple of weeks (drawing against Milan at the San Siro and beating Sampdoria at home).

Allegri also mentioned his counterpart Sinisa Mihajlovic who is currently enduring another bout against Leukemia.

“Bologna have drawn at Milan and won recently, so they are on form, and are physically strong. Their players will aim to put on a show for Sinisa, who’ll be absent and who we wish all the best on his road to recovery,” said Allegri during his press conference as reported by the club’s official website. As for team selection, the manager revealed that Leonardo Bonucci is fit to start. However, he’s still unsure whether he’ll start with the 34-year-old alongside Matthijs de Ligt, or thrust Giorgio Chiellini once again.

“Leonardo Bonucci is fit and ready. I still need to decide who’ll start tomorrow between Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci, with one thought to the cup match in midweek.

“Juan Cuadrado has been working all week, and today he trained well. His contract extension was triggered automatically because of the number of matches he has played already this season.

“In the centre of the park, I’ve only got two midfielders available. If we play with three in midfield, I need to find someone else to fill in. If we employ only two in midfield, then we’re covered with Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot. Finally, Allegri said he hopes that Dusan Vlahovic wins the Capocannoniere award at the end of the season.