Allegri says he should be judged at the end of the season

Max Allegri is not interested in all the criticism about him and his team flying around and insists the best time to judge a manager is at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri gaffer leads the club through a chaotic period as they struggle off and on the field.

Despite playing against a 15-point deficit, Juve is still in the running to finish this season inside the top four.

The black and whites continue to make some progress against the odds, but there have been some criticisms of their manager.

Depending on who you are asking, some fans believe it is unfair, while others think it is deserved.

However, Allegri is not so interested and insists the end of the season should be when judgements are made.

He says via FC Inter1908:

“The truth is that winning is what matters in football, whoever wins is proven right.

“Stock is taken at the end of the season”.

Juve FC Says

Managers are always criticised, even when their team is doing well and Allegri is certainly not surprised by the criticism.

However, the gaffer deserves more credit for how strong he has made his team this term, despite the troubles around them.