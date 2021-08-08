Allegri says he will continue the work that Pirlo started at Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has paid tribute to Andrea Pirlo by claiming that he would continue the work that the former midfielder started at the club last season.

Juve hired Pirlo as their manager in the last campaign with the inexperienced ex-midfielder nearly overseeing a finish outside the top four for the Bianconeri.

They won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup, however, their form in the league and the Champions League was terrible.

This forced the club to fire Pirlo and rehire Allegri.

The latter is now shaping his squad for the new season where he expects to challenge for the league title again.

Pirlo had no experience when he took over the Juve hot seat, but he tried to implement an impressive style of play and also used younger players in his team for matches.

Allegri has been known to trust older and more experienced players, but it seems that will change now and he will build on the work Pirlo started last season.

He told JTV as quoted byTuttomercatoweb: “The squad is excellent, it’s a squad that won two trophies last year, it qualified in the Champions League and reached the round of 16.

“We need to continue the work started by Andrea Pirlo and try to improve what I have found.

“To do this it takes a lot of sacrifice, to hit the May objective, that is the Scudetto, Champions, Coppa Italia, in January or December the Super Cup, you need to have the desire to question yourself, to work, because this is the DNA of the Juventus. Through that we will be able to get to the front again.”