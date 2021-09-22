Allegri says he will make changes to the Juventus team to face Spezia

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has revealed that he will make changes to his team that play Spezia in Serie A later today.

The Bianconeri have made a very poor start to this season as they bid to become a top club again.

They remain winless in Serie A after four league matches and will head into their game against Spezia with a win on their minds.

Their last two matches have seen them come close to ending their winless run, but they have ended in a 2-1 loss to Napoli and a 1-1 draw against AC Milan.

Spezia will not be as strong as the other two oppositions, but Juve will want to be at their best to get all the points.

Speaking ahead of the match, Allegri says he will change the team that faced Milan the last time out and he even dropped hints about players that would start and those that will be dropped.

“Tomorrow, there will be some changes,” Allegri said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“Some players have played many games; Giorgio Chiellini is developing a fever.

“Spezia are a team that plays without worries and playing in their stadium is never easy.

“We must play at par mentally and physically, to bring out the technical qualities. In the second halves, we make mistakes, even when there’s not much pressure.”

“Victories help,” he added. “We are a team with many good players, some with more experience, others with less.

“But we are not a ‘young’ team. Experience is one thing, age is another. Tomorrow, Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt will start the match. The defence? We have always defended with four players.”