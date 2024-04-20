Juventus manager Max Allegri suggested that his players did not understand the importance of the game against Cagliari last night after their terrible first-half performance.

The Bianconeri have been in poor form, but fans still expected much better from them against the Islanders.

Juve were overwhelmed by their confident hosts, who tried to capitalise on every chance in the first half, resulting in a 2-0 lead.

Max Allegri made changes in the second half, including fielding up to four attackers, as Juve rallied and earned a 2-2 draw.

While they eventually rescued a point, the gaffer was not happy with the way they started the game and suggested his players did not understand the importance of the assignment at hand.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Against aggressive sides like Cagliari, you need to wage battle. We didn’t understand that was the situation, especially with the ball not really rolling on that pitch, we had to hit it long instead.”

Juve FC Says

It was a tough game, like every match in Serie A, but we should be beating a team like Cagliari.

Not doing so just shows how poor we have become in the last few weeks, and we expect our players to change that sooner rather than later.