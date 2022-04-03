Allegri says Inter Milan is still his favourite to win this season’s Scudetto

Max Allegri has maintained that Inter Milan is the favourites to win this season’s Scudetto until they have faced his club this evening.

The Juventus manager will look to mastermind a win for his side when both clubs meet in Serie A today.

Juve lost their league crown to Inter last season and Allegri has maintained that the Nerazzurri remains the club best placed to win the league title again in this campaign.

The Bianconeri manager insists they have what it takes to keep the title. Now that the Milan side is struggling to put wins together, his opinion hasn’t changed, and he insists they remain favourites until the outcome of today’s match.

Allegri said via Football Italia:

“Inter are still the favourites to win the Scudetto, at least until tomorrow evening.

“Clearly, Milan are doing very well, so are Napoli, and I think the Scudetto winner will be one of those three teams.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a manager long enough to be smart in the business and he knows what he is doing by making those comments.

He wants to keep the pressure on Inter, which will help his players to stay focused and play their game with minimal expectations and calmness.