Juventus manager Max Allegri has expressed his reluctance to engage in discussions about the next Serie A title race at this early stage. While Juve is considered an early favourite to win the title, partly due to their exclusion from European competitions and their focus on rebuilding after a challenging 2022/2023 season, Allegri remains cautious about putting unnecessary pressure on his players.

The team has enjoyed a successful pre-season tour in America, which has likely boosted their confidence ahead of the upcoming campaign. With the league season set to begin in the next two weeks, there is growing speculation among analysts about Juventus’ chances of clinching the title.

However, Allegri’s approach is to avoid discussing the league title at this point in time. He understands the importance of allowing his players to focus on their preparations and perform without added pressure.

Allegri said as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Talking about the Scudetto now makes no sense, we’ve started a journey, we need to work and nobody here is holding back. I’m in my eighth year on the Juventus bench and since I’ve been here I’ve never said that we won’t fight to win the Scudetto, also because you can’t afford to do it at Juventus.

“You have to start with ambitions to get the most out of it, as has always been the case in the history of this club. Then we’ll see if we do well in March, but we’ll certainly have a long way to go.”

Juve FC Says

Now is not the time to discuss winning the league. Our focus should be on winning as many games as possible during the term.

The players have worked hard in this pre-season, so we expect them to continue doing well during the campaign.