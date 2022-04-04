Allegri says Juventus are finally out of the Scudetto race

Max Allegri concedes Juventus can no longer win the league title in this campaign. The Bianconeri had started this season poorly, and it seemed they would not even make the top four.

However, they hit top form at the back end of last year and continued to impress into 2022.

That helped them to break into the Champions League places and talks of a title challenge circulated even though Allegri was quick to insist his team was not challenging.

Their game against Inter Milan yesterday was an important one in their bid to win the title, but they lost it and are now further away from the top.

After the match, Allegri told reporters via Tutto Sport: “From today it can be said that we are permanently cut off from the Scudetto. Now we have to get as many points as possible to defend fourth place and then aim for the Scudetto next year.”

Juve FC Says

Winning the league this season would have been a remarkable feat for Juventus, but what has been our goal for some time now was finishing inside the top four.

This means the loss to Inter Milan is not a painful one because we are still very much on track to achieve our aim for the campaign.

Next season, we would be back in the title race and we will most likely be better prepared to win it.