Juventus manager Max Allegri has urged his team to continue winning as they vie with Inter Milan for the title of champions in Italy.

Juventus is experiencing an unexpected title challenge and has capitalised on its absence from European competition.

The team in black and white currently leads the standings after their victory over Monza last night.

Inter is now under pressure to replicate their result, and Juventus is aware that they must maintain their winning streak.

Allegri has not secured a trophy since his return to the club in 2021 and is eager to break that streak this season, amid reports suggesting he could depart the club.

Speaking after their win against Monza, the gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We can’t stop. On the contrary, we need to continue week in, and week out to remain as close as possible to the top of the table.

“We conceded an avoidable goal. Carboni had already cut inside three times, so we must improve. I can’t blame anyone. We must improve the ball management, especially in the second half when we are a little bit under pressure.”

Juve FC Says

We have to maintain our unbeaten run, and winning the league this term might require us to win the season’s remaining fixtures, and the boys must be ready for this.

With European football next term, it will be more complicated to be champions, so we have to do it this term.