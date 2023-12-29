The Growth Decree in Italy, which facilitated the signing of foreign players and top stars by allowing clubs to pay less in taxes for their acquisitions, is coming to an end. This decree has played a significant role in enabling Italian clubs to make impressive and cost-effective signings.

The Italian Football Association (FIGC) sought an extension for the Growth Decree, but their request was rejected. As a result, Italian teams will now have to pay higher taxes when signing foreign players.

Juventus, being one of the most prominent clubs in Italy, has utilised the Growth Decree to make notable additions to their squad. However, they are not the only club to benefit from this incentive, as several others in the country have also taken advantage of the tax breaks to strengthen their teams.

It’s worth noting that, as Juventus has recently focused on acquiring homegrown players, the impact of the end of the Growth Decree may not be as pronounced for them compared to some of their rivals who have relied more heavily on foreign acquisitions.

Ahead of their match against AS Roma, Allegri was asked about the decision, and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’ll express myself for a moment on the Growth Decree: Juve has worked a lot on young people and is therefore much more serene than other teams in this sense.”

The Growth Decree was helpful to all the Italian clubs, but we will cope without it and it may help us to groom more local talent.