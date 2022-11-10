Allegri says Juventus have already moved on from beating Inter Milan

Juventus manager Max Allegri admits it was delightful to beat Inter Milan in their last game, but his team has forgotten about that result already.

The Bianconeri have been on a poor run of form for much of this season, but things have turned around for them in the last few weeks and they are on a fine winning run.

Their next opponent would be Verona whom they face tomorrow and Allegri says his team is already focused on preparation for that game.

He said via Football Italia:

“It left us with an evening of satisfaction and joy, but since the next day, we have closed the chapter. We are playing against a team that has beaten Juventus three times in the last five games.

“They’re a team that creates, is physical and attacks. It won’t be an easy game, they’re a team that doesn’t deserve the position in the league table that they have.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter Milan is one of our best results this season and the performance proves we can be in top form if we want to.

The Nerazzurri have been struggling, but that win was worked for by our players and we expect it to boost their confidence ahead of upcoming matches.

Verona will not be easy to beat, but we should get the points from the game against them.