Allegri says Juventus needs to improve their dribbling after beating Torino

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus needs to improve on their dribbling despite beating Torino 1-0 in the derby yesterday evening.

The Bianconeri have hauled themselves up the league table ahead of the international break and they are now on a four-game winning run.

Juve was missing several important players, including Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, and they started the match with Moise Kean in their attack.

The striker was hooked off at halftime by Allegri, having not been as effective as expected.

The gaffer spoke after the game and says they have to get better with their dribbling and that was one reason they kept losing the ball at the start of the match.

He told DAZN as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We need to improve the dribble. At the beginning we lost too many balls on the diagonals where the center forward today had to be the director of the team.

“In the second half they dropped and we moved more. When you play with a team to man. the more you move the more you take away from him.”

Juve has gained some momentum in their bid to get back at the top of the league table and they will hope their players return from the international break in good shape to continue their current run of form.