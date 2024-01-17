Juventus manager Max Allegri insists that winning is all that matters in football, following his team’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo last night.

Juve has consistently ranked among the top two teams in Serie A this season and is in contention with Inter Milan for the Scudetto.

The Bianconeri are enjoying a successful run on the pitch and are playing with less pressure compared to their rivals based in Milan.

Part of this relaxed approach stems from their stated goal of finishing within the top four, with no explicit intention of winning the league.

While not everyone may be convinced by this claim, their on-field results speak for themselves. Nevertheless, Juventus does not take anything for granted, as their primary focus remains securing a top-four finish.

Following their convincing 3-0 win against Sassuolo, Allegri reiterates that, in football, winning is the ultimate priority.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It’s not a question of having fun, it’s a question of winning matches. That’s all that matters in football. It wasn’t simple, even tonight when the match seemed to be going well, Sassuolo managed to find excellent solutions with Laurientè and Berardi We need to think about Lecce, continue to work, improve and stay silent. We got some things wrong technically, stay more lucid near the penalty area. The substitutions did very well and this is important for us. We must maintain this cohesion and this team spirit.”

Juve FC Says

We have the right manager, players and mindset to win the league, and we could achieve that.

Inter is having a brilliant season, but if we continue they way we have done so far, we could be the champions of Italy.