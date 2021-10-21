Allegri says Juventus should have played better, but he is happy with the points

Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Juventus didn’t play so well in their 1-0 win against Zenit Saint Petersburg yesterday.

The Bianconeri won the match, but the hosts could have hurt them on several occasions through counter-attacks.

In the end, they came away with all the points and now have the maximum points from three group games.

But Allegri knows his team should have done better and watched as they continued to make errors that would ordinarily be punished, but Zenit couldn’t capitalise.

Even when the Bianconeri went 1-0 up, they still didn’t control the game and Allegri admitted that.

He also revealed that they failed in their plans to always play between the lines, achieving it only occasionally.

“It was important for the points, it wasn’t easy as Zenit clammed up in defence and we made a lot of errors in the final third. We slowed it down too much and allowed too many shots on goal with counter-attacks by losing the ball,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We should’ve controlled it more once we went 1-0 up, too. It was not a great performance, but we got the result and that puts us in a very strong position.

“We needed to create width today and play between the lines. At times it went well, at others it didn’t.”

Juve is now on a run of six consecutive wins and if they get another one against Inter Milan this weekend, it would give them even more confidence to attack the rest of the season.