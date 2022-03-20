Allegri says Juventus were tired in the second half against Salernitana

Max Allegri has praised his Juventus team for their performance in the first half of their game against Salernitana, but he admits they were tired in the second half.

The Bianconeri needed to win after a tough week in which Villarreal eliminated them from the Champions League.

That defeat was still fresh on their minds when they faced the Serie A whipping boys in this game.

They earned the win as we expected from them, but it wasn’t as dominant as we would have wanted.

Juve started the game brightly and had a good first half, but when they re-emerged after the break, they didn’t continue where they stopped, and Allegri believes it was because of tiredness.

He said via Calciomercato: “We were good at attacking our opponents, in the second half we were more tired but the important thing was to win and stretch from those who chase.”

Juve FC Says

The win against Salernitana was an important one after the outcome of our midweek game.

It seems our players were still down psychologically after that blow, and it showed in their performance.

The most important thing is that we secured all three points and some of them will get some rest now during the international break.

Hopefully, when they return, we will beat Inter Milan to move even further up on the league table.