Allegri says Juventus will “do everything we can” to beat bitter rival

Juventus manager Max Allegri recognises the importance of the game between his side and Inter Milan in the semi-final of Coppa Italia in Milan.

Juve and Inter played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in Turin, with a late Romelo Lukaku penalty denying Juve the chance to earn a first-leg advantage.

This means the game is still open and anyone can win in Milan to progress to the final.

Juve lost the Coppa Italia final to the Nerazzurri last season and the Milanese side also beat them in the Super Cup.

Juve will see this as a chance to avenge those losses and make serious progress in a campaign that off and on-field problems have plagued.

Allegri knows the task ahead is tough but assures they will do everything they can to ensure they win.

He says via Football Italia:

“It’s always Inter-Juventus, a great match. Both are playing for the final so it must be a great evening of sport, we hope to go to the final. We’ll do everything we can.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter in Milan is something we have done this season, but that does not mean it would be easy to secure victory in this game.

Our boys would be under pressure, but Inter is at home and should feel the most pressure between both clubs.

Everyone on our team must be on their best form if we are serious about winning.