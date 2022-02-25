Allegri says Juventus will not have enough points to win Scudetto

Max Allegri has again ruled out Juventus’ chance of winning the Scudetto title in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have looked resurgent since the start of this year after they added Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to their squad.

They want to finish this season in the Champions League places despite their poor start to the campaign.

However, with Vlahovic in their team, the Bianconeri could challenge for the league title.

Even though the form of some opponents above them has been poor, Allegri refuses to think his side can win the league.

The Juve boss claims it takes 85 points to win the title and he doesn’t believe his team will win that many points by the end of the campaign.

He said via Calciomercato: “Since we are in the fight, I don’t say either the championship share or the fourth place share. On the contrary, I say the championship because we are out of the fight, at 85 we win and we don’t get there at 85.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is probably just playing mind games because we know him to be more positive than this.

He is experienced enough to know the right thing to say in a press conference and carefully planned this response.

The Bianconeri have been battling to make the top four for much of this campaign, but deep down we hope our club can challenge for the league title also.