Allegri says now is the time to focus on recovery in Serie A

Max Allegri has quickly turned his attention towards securing points in Serie A after Juventus were eliminated from the Champions League by Benfica.

The Bianconeri lost 4-3 to the Portuguese side last night in a must-win game. As a result, they will play in the Europa League or leave the European scene entirely after their final group game.

This has been a poor season for them and that defeat is just the latest low and ends their mini-revival, but they must keep winning in the league.

They will face Lecce next in the competition and have to be in top form to achieve the best results from that game and the other domestic commitments.

Speaking after the loss in Lisbon, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“This elimination hurts, we are angry and disappointed, but we have to focus now on Serie A and catching up because it has not been a good start to the season and we need to recover physical and mental energy.

“We must accept this elimination and turn that disappointment into motivation for the next match against Lecce. The elimination was certainly sealed before this, but we still should’ve stayed in the game, as we got the sense despite a poor first half that we could still hurt Benfica.”

Juve FC Says

Benfica is one club most Juve fans will expect them to beat, but they showed in that defeat that they still don’t know how to meet expectations.

That defeat will play on the players’ minds for long, but that will not help and the ideal thing to do is to move on fast.