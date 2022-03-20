Allegri says the focus is to perform in the league and not renewing contracts

Juventus manager has no interest in the contract situation of some of his players, including Paulo Dybala and Mattia Perin, and insists the focus, for now, is to end the season well.

The Bianconeri have several players who will be out of contract at the end of this campaign and they need to be renewed.

The most high-profile of the soon-to-be free agents is Dybala, and the Argentinian has been in the news almost every day.

After Juve secured a 2-0 win against Salernitana this afternoon, Allegri was asked if the former Palermo man will stay or go.

The Livorno-born boss maintains he sides with the club in the contract dispute, before adding that the attacker is not the only individual with an expiring deal, but the focus at the club, for now, is doing well in the league.

He said via Tutto Sport: “Dybala away from Juve? I don’t know, I’m in line with the club, it’s not only Dybala but also De Sciglio, Bernardeschi, Perin who are expiring: now we’re only thinking about the championship.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important player for us for much of the time he has been at the Allianz Stadium.

He joined as a youngster and has developed into a top professional. We deserve credit for making him the player he is today.

However, he doesn’t have to remain at the club for the rest of his career.

If he feels what is being offered to him by the club is not good enough, he can pick a new home and we will wish him luck.