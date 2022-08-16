Max Allegri is not worried about Angel di Maria after the attacker appeared to suffer an abductor problem in Juventus’ 3-0 win against Sassuolo yesterday.

The Bianconeri were in fine form as they earned a winning start to the new league season, and Di Maria was an important contributor.

The Argentinian scored one and assisted the other in an important performance for the team.

However, toward the end of the fixture, he appeared to have suffered an injury which seems to be an abductor problem.

Fans are worried about it, but Allegri insists it is not a big deal and it happens in football.

“I am not worried,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We’ll see what the tests say tomorrow. Unfortunately, these things happen in football. He had this adductor issue a week ago too, perhaps I should’ve taken him off when we were 3-0 up, but he was enjoying himself out there..”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria had a debut to remember, and he would be desperate to keep delivering fine performances as he did in that match.

The attacker showed what he can do in the game, and fans will want to see him in black and white every week.

Hopefully, he has not suffered a problem that will keep him out for a long time.