Allegri says Udinese draw will serve as a lesson to Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has reacted to Juventus’ draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener yesterday.

The Bianconeri faced their opponents at the Dacia Arena in Allegri’s first official game in charge since he replaced Andrea Pirlo this summer.

Juve made a fine start to the match and raced into a 2-0 lead by the 23rd minute, thanks to strikes from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

They looked to be on their way to a comfortable win, even though Cristiano Ronaldo was on the bench.

Udinese made a fine start to the second half and pegged back Juve with 10 minutes to go.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored what should have been Juventus’ winner, but it was chalked off for offside by VAR.

The game eventually ended in a draw and means Juventus haven’t made the best possible start to the campaign.

But these are early days and Allegri says they will learn not to lose a lead in that manner again.

“We played a good game. Unfortunately, that’s what football is about. We should have done better in the second half, we were unable to manage unexpected events. This must serve us as a lesson,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We lost too many balls in the middle of the park in the second half. Perhaps we were a little tired. Still, you can’t concede these kinds of goals. We defended well, we hadn’t conceded a shot on target.”