Allegri says Vlahovic has brought the characteristics Juventus didn’t have in their squad

Max Allegri has praised Dusan Vlahovic again after his brace helped Juventus to beat Empoli 3-2 last night.

He joined the Bianconeri from Fiorentina in the last transfer window as Juve searched for a striker that is effective in front of the goal.

Before then, Allegri has struggled to consistently get goals from the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean.

Vlahovic’s arrival means that problem is solved, and he now offers the club’s creators an outlet to get a reward for their creativity.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left, the Bianconeri has lacked a player who is ruthless in front of the goal.

Allegri admits the Serbian has brought something that Juventus didn’t have back into the group.

He said via Football Italia: “Vlahovic is an important player, he has character as well as quality and has the kind of characteristics we didn’t have in the squad.

“You could tell straight away this lad has character, wants to win and is eager to learn. He moved a lot more today, didn’t just stay central, and that was a big advantage for him and for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has everything you need from a top striker and the Serbian will fire Juve to our next successful period.

At 22, his goal record is frightening, and he strikes fear into the heart of any defence he faces.

We have signed him at the right time and if he forms a deadly partnership with other players, we will see more goals from him.