Max Allegri has reacted to Dusan Vlahovic’s sending-off in the game against Genoa and insists the striker knows he made a mistake.

Vlahovic had a frustrating game as he tried and failed to score, having missed several chances.

As the game entered its final stages, Allegri probably should have removed the frustrated striker, but he remained on the pitch and eventually received two quick yellow cards for dissent.

It was a huge blow for a Juve side chasing a goal in the game, and the Bianconeri dropped two points in the fixture.

After the game, Allegri was asked about the striker’s action, and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In those situations Dusan knows that he made a mistake, the team is penalized in the last three minutes because it was still long and above all for future matches”.

Juve FC Says

It was a difficult game, and Vlahovic made it harder for us with his sending-off, which is sad.

The Serbian must begin to show some leadership on the pitch through a cool head, especially when things don’t go his way.

He has just returned from a suspension, and we will be without him again for more games.