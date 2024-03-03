Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly hoping to secure his future at the club as soon as possible.

The 56-year-old still has another full year on his contract which remains valid until June 2025.

However, it is unlikely that the manager will remain in Turin next season while running on an expiring deal.

Therefore, all accounts agree that the Livorno native will either sign a contract renewal in the coming months or walk away at the end of the season.

In recent days, Allegri’s agent went on the attack, implicitly urging the club to confirm his client.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Juventus management is in no hurry. The hierarchy prefers to defer all contract talks to a later stage of the campaign.

As the source explains, the club could be waiting until the achievement of the club’s main objective of the season, that is securing qualification to the next edition of the Champions League.

However, the directors could be simply giving themselves additional time to reflect on the matter.

Moreover, the Turin-based newspaper believes that this postponement could be a clue, hinting that Juventus could be entertaining the idea of a change in the dugout.

Allegri rejoined the club in 2021, but has been unable to replicate the great success he found during his original five-year tenure.

While some fans and observers give the manager credit for keeping the ship afloat amidst troubled times, others argue that the team’s level has regressed under his watch.