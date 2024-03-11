Juventus coach Max Allegri caused some stir with his remarks following his side’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Sunday evening.

The Bianconeri are currently enduring a rough patch, so the fans were counting on a morale-raising victory over La Dea.

While the players managed to turn the result upside-down in the second half, they swiftly squandered their lead, settling for a 2-2 draw.

This result saw the club slip to third place in the table behind Milan.

Nevertheless, Allegri chose to see the bright side, noting that his team earned an extra point over Bologna who currently lie in fourth place.