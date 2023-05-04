Allegri sends a message to De Laurentiis over Scudetto crown

Juventus manager Max Allegri has sent a message to Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and urged him to enjoy his team’s success this season.

Napoli will end their over 30-year wait to win the crown again at the end of this campaign as they deliver some terrific performances.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski have led them to spend most of this campaign atop the league standings.

Juve is struggling and will be happy to finish inside the top four, but Allegri has won six league titles, one at AC Milan and the rest in Turin.

He knows how winning your first league crown feels and urges De Laurentiis to enjoy as much as he can.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have nothing to say about it, I can only congratulate him on a well-deserved championship title. Let him enjoy this title, it’s his first one. I recommend it to him, even though he doesn’t take much advice, to savour it as I never forget the first ones at Milan and Juve. Being the first, I believe he should enjoy it fully. Celebrating is the best thing to do.”

Juve FC Says

Winning your first league crown is arguably the hardest and the rest usually come easier afterwards.

Napoli will want to defend their crown, but we must be in the mix to win the league in the next campaign, which means we must do better than we are doing now.