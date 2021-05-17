Allegri set for managerial return with European heavyweights

Max Allegri is edging closer to a return to management after two seasons without a job.

The very successful Livorno-born manager is one of the world’s best coaches and will not have expected to be out of a job for so long.

The wait is about to end as Todofichajes reports that he looks set to become the next Real Madrid boss.

The report says Florentino Perez has always wanted to see Allegri manage Los Blancos and attempted to make him Madrid’s boss three years ago.

The then Juve head coach rejected the approach and remained in Turin, but the Real supremo wants to take advantage of Allegri being a free agent now to seal the deal.

It is looking increasingly likely that Zinedine Zidane will leave the Spanish capital at the end of this season even if he wins La Liga.

The Spanish side has now started working tirelessly to get a replacement ready on time in preparation for the new season.

Joachim Löw, Antonio Conte and Raul Gonzalez are three other candidates who have been targeted, but the report says only Raul is rivalling Allegri for the job at the moment.

If Allegri moves to the Spanish side, Juve could finally get Zidane who has been a managerial target of theirs.