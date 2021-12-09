Allegri set to add Pellegrini to Champions League list – Who will be left out?

Despite the current injury crisis, Luca Pellegrini was nowhere to be seen during Juve’s final group stage match against Malmo.

This is because the young Italian was not included in the club’s Champions League list at the start of the campaign.

However, following the conclusion of the first round of the competition, the managers will have the opportunity to edit their lists before the start of the knockout stage.

According to JuventusNews24, Max Allegri is set to add the left-back to his European squad for the next stage of the competition after impressing in Serie A lately.

However, this would effectively leave someone else out of the list, and the report expect this person to be Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman is suffering for both fitness and playing time since the start of the season, and the manager should have enough men in midfield to cover for his absence.

Nevertheless, the former Arsenal man could leave the club in January, which could pave the way for the arrival of a new midfielder to Turin.

In this case, Pellegrini could end up facing the cut yet again, as told by the source.

Juve FC say

Many things can change between now and February, especially with the winter transfer session taking place next month.

But Pellegrini has been challenging Alex Sandro for a starting berth as of late, and if he continues to deliver the goods, then perhaps he’ll earn his European spot regardless of the potential arrival of a new midfielder.