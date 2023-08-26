Juventus might maintain an unchanged starting lineup for their upcoming match against Bologna, similar to the one that secured victory against Udinese.

The Bianconeri kicked off the season with a win in their first game, and they are eager to continue building on that momentum in this upcoming fixture.

Max Allegri’s team has undergone thorough preparations for the new season, raising hopes that it could be one of the standout seasons in recent history, should they meet the high expectations.

With the addition of new players and the return of some loaned individuals, Juventus has reinforced its squad, fueling anticipation and excitement among the fans for the upcoming season.

The lineup that faced Udinese performed well, and a report from Football Italia indicates that Allegri may opt to stick with the same set of players for the Bologna game.

While this might appear routine, the report highlights an interesting pattern: Allegri has not fielded the identical starting team in consecutive matches since his return to the club in 2021. If he maintains the same lineup for the next match, it would mark a new personal record in his coaching career at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

There is a saying that if it is not broken, don’t fix it. The team that defeated Udinese were in good shape.

If they continue to play together, they will build an on-field chemistry that could be very useful to us.