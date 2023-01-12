Allegri set to deploy his best men to stop Osimhen

Max Allegri senses a golden chance to close in on the top of the Serie A table when his Juventus side faces Napoli this weekend.

The Partenopei have topped the league standings for much of this season and have lost just one game in the competition so far.

The Bianconeri started the new year ten points behind the runaway leaders, but it has been reduced to seven and could become four by the end of the game between both clubs.

One man driving Napoli towards success is the Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, a player the Bianconeri must tame to emerge victorious at the weekend.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Allegri has been boosted by the return of Gleison Bremer to training. The Brazilian is likely to start in a three-person defence alongside Danilo and Alex Sandro.

Juve hopes this combination will stop the Partenopei frontman from getting close to causing them any problems, which will give Allegri’s men a good chance to win the game.

Juve FC Says

Osimhen is one of the most dangerous strikers in the world and will cause Juve serious problems if the Bianconeri give him chances.

The Bianconeri plan must be solid at the back such that the Partenopei runners will not find joy against them at all and they hit the league leaders on the break.